Organisers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race have complained there may not be enough first-aid and security staff for the 2024 edition because of the Olympic and Paralympic Games being held in Paris.

Security concerns have been one of the dominant themes in the build-up to the Games this year, following the UEFA Champions League final fiasco at the Stade de France, a Paris 2024 venue.

As a result, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has said that 45,000 police and gendarmes will be required for each day of the Games.

This has led to fears of a security shortage, but the strain on medical personnel has now been raised by 24 Hours of Le Mans organisers.

"Beyond security agents, it also concerns other professions, such as first aiders for example," a spokesperson from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) said, as reported by France Bleu.

The ACO is said to be working on the issue already and is in communication with providers of health workers to ensure it has enough staff.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has said that 45,000 police and gendarmes will be required for each day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Normally, 110 security guards are needed for the organisation of the pilots' parade.

In 2016, 800 security agents were hired for the race which was more than usual due to the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak has already called an emergency summit due to fears that festivals and cultural events will have to be cancelled in 2024 because of a security shortage.

Abdul-Malak's meeting is set to be attended by leaders of the largest French festivals and unions that represent them, including Prodiss, Syndeac, and Profedim.

Darmanin said that he will "cancel the holidays" of police and gendarmes in an attempt to have festivals go ahead, but has stated that they will need to take place under conditions that require fewer security personnel than usual.