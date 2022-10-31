A footbridge connecting two parts of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Athletes' Village has been installed over the River Seine between Saint-Denis and L'Île-Saint-Denis.

The bridge is 140 metres long and 16 metres wide and was built by civil engineering construction firm Eiffage.

It had been assembled over recent months at the port of Gennevilliers before leaving the construction site in mid-October.

It was then moved along the Seine to its final destination on a barge with the cost of the entire operation, construction and transportation estimated at €32.1 million (£27.6 million/$31.7 million).

The bridge will not be accessible by car, with only pedestrians, cyclists, and users of "soft mobility" vehicles such as scooters permitted to use it.

During Paris 2024, competitors will be able to use it to easily access different parts of the Athletes' Village.

The footbridge connects two separate parts of the Paris 2024 Athletes' Village ©Getty Images

Beyond the event, Games organisers hope that it will lead to a redevelopment of the high streets of L'Île-Saint-Denis because of the increased civilian traffic.

Residents of the area are also claimed to be likely to benefit as they currently have to take large detours to cross the Seine.

"By making it possible to stitch together the links between cities, to provide new mobility solutions and to restore its place to the Seine in the public space, this new bridge perfectly embodies what the Games will leave as a lasting legacy for Seine-Saint-Denis," said Stéphane Troussel, President of the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council, as reported by Le Parisien.

He called it "further proof that the Games will make a real difference in the lives" of residents.

On both sides of the bridge, plans are being discussed to develop two large pedestrian squares.

Another Games-related footbridge was completed in August, linking the Stade de France and the site of the Olympic Aquatics Centre.