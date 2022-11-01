Noora Räty, regarded as Finland's greatest-ever women's goalkeeper, has retired from the national ice hockey team after competing internationally for 13 seasons.

A two-time Olympic bronze medallist and five-time world medallist, the goaltender has stated her intention to continue her club career with Naisten Liiga side HPK Kiekkonaiset.

"Four Olympics, nine worlds, and more than 200 games with Team Finland," said Räty on Instagram.

"Thank you, Finland, thank you Lionesses.

"It was a great honour to represent my country for almost 18 years.

"I never could've imagined what a journey was waiting for me when I played my first national team game against Sweden in October 2004.

"It's been memorable, I feel privileged."

It comes in the same year as her omission from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, where the Finns again claimed bronze, with the 33-year-old revealing that she was happy to call time on her international career after it was revealed she fell out of favour with the head coach, Pasi Mustonen.

"What helped me move on was for example a phone call I received, where I was told the truth and that other coaches except the head coach wanted to pick me to Beijing," added Räty.

Focus will be off the ice too as she recently signed a contract to be China's women's team goalkeeping coach.

Her legacy includes being named Best Goaltender at five World Championships and Most Valuable Player in 2008.

At university level, she still holds the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 records for best save percentage, shutouts and wins.

She played over 200 games for Finland during her career.