Olympic gold medal-winning Lamoureux twins to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando are two of this year's headline inductees to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

The twins also claimed silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Winter Olympics while also securing six world titles and one world silver medal between 2009 and 2017.

Three-time Paralympic champion Steve Cash, Olympic silver medallist Ryan Miller and Olympian and ex-executive Jim Johannson, who died in 2018, have also been included in the class of 2022.

"These five individuals have had a tremendously positive impact on hockey in America," USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said.

"They have all made countless contributions to the game throughout their impressive careers and their impact will be felt for years to come.

"We look forward to honouring them as the 50th class of the US Hockey Hall of Fame in November."

The Lamoureux siblings, who retired from the sport last year, played an instrumental role in their nation's success on the world stage and represented the US for more than a decade.

Nothing short of speechless on this one. It is an honor to be alongside the other inductees. https://t.co/qIz7v5pZ4v — Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux (@LamoureuxTwins) September 8, 2022

The final against Canada at the Pyeongchang 2018 delivered the pinnacle of their careers as Lamoureux-Morando scored the tying goal late in the third period to force overtime.

Lamoureux-Davidson followed her sister's lead by scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout to secure Olympic gold, which was the first time the US women had won it in 20 years.

Earlier in the competition, Lamoureux-Davidson set a record for the fastest consecutive ice hockey goals by one player at the Winter Olympics, bagging twice in just six seconds versus Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"I think what I'm most proud of is just the teams that I was a part of, especially the great teams that I was a part of," Lamoureux-Davidson said.

"It's not just the medals we won, but the change we made for women's hockey."

Cash has five world titles to go alongside his three consecutive Paralympic gold medals won between 2010 and 2018, plus a bronze medal won at Torino 2006.

Three-time Paralympic champion Steve Cash, right, brought a stellar playing career to end an end last year ©Getty Images

The goaltender was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the ice hockey tournament at Vancouver 2010 after saving all 33 shots he faced across the five matches.

He retired in 2021 with a 1.22 goals-against average and 98.9 save percentage in 150 games.

Miller, who also played as a goaltender, was named as the MVP for the 2010 Winter Olympics after posting a 1.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of 94.6, which are American Olympic records.

He ended his career in the National Hockey League last year with 391 wins, which is the most by an American-born goaltender in the competition's history.

Johannson will be recognised for overseeing the US accumulating 64 medals at major international tournaments, including 34 gold, while he was senior director of hockey operations at USA Hockey.

The US Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 30 at the RiverCentre in St Paul in Minnesota.