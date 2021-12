Gigi Marvin, a three-time Olympic ice hockey medallist with the United States, has announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 34.

It rules Marvin out of a chance of making the squad for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, although she had not been part of the national team since 2019.

Marvin began her career as a forward, before switching to defence at the past two Games.

"Playing for Team USA was such a joy and I'm incredibly grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made," said Marvin.

"I loved competing alongside team mates who not only relentlessly pursued excellence within themselves; but made everyone around them better."

Marvin was regarded as one of six players who made up the American "golden generation" who had played at the last three Games, winning a medal at each.

Of the other five, four have retired since claiming gold at Pyeongchang 2018.

The US women's team won only their second ice hockey Olympic gold - after winning the inaugural tournament at Nagano 1998 - at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

They are former captain Meghan Duggan, twins Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux-Morando and defender Kacey Bellamy.

Only Hillary Knight - who is expected to be part of the American team at Beijing 2022 - remains playing.

Marvin scored in the penalty shootout at Pyeongchang 2018 against Canadian goalkeeper Shannon Szabados to help the US nation to a famous victory over their perennial rivals in the final.

Previously, Marvin had won silver medals at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, losing to Canada in the final on both occasions.

At the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship, Marvin claimed five gold and two silver medals with the US team.