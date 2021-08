Ice hockey legend and Olympic gold medallist, Henrik Lundqvist, has retired from the sport after an illustrious 19-year career with the Swedish men's national team and the New York Rangers.

The goaltender led his country to glory at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin in Italy, where the Swedes beat neighbours Finland 3-2 in the gold medal match.

Lundqvist, who earned the nickname King Henrik, also won the silver medal at Sochi 2014 and a gold and two silvers at the Ice Hockey World Championships.

"It's time," the 39-year-old posted on social media.

"For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey, and now it's time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter.

"The future excites me.

"I've met so many amazing people over the years that will help to guide and inspire me in my new journey.

"There are many things I love about this game: from the excitement I felt as an eight-year-old at my first practice to the 15 years of butterflies I had every time I took to the ice in the greatest city in the world.

Henrik Lundqvist was named in the International Ice Hockey Federation's all-time Sweden team in 2020 ©Getty Images

"I'm extremely grateful for what hockey has brought me and taught me in life.

"These lessons will never leave me.

"Thank you to all the coaches and players that helped me throughout my career.

"Thank you to Swedish hockey!

"From growing up and playing in Sweden to ultimately representing my country on the world stage – these are some of my proudest moments."

Lundqvist is widely regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation and made his decision less than nine months after receiving heart surgery.

Between the 2006 and 2014 games, he set an Olympic record for the longest shutout streak, going 172 minutes and 34 seconds without conceding a goal.

He set up the Henrik Lundqvist foundation, with the aim of creating positive change in the lives of children and adults through education and health services.