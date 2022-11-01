The International Boxing Association (IBA) Strategy Committee has met online for the first time, with the governing body's digital transformation among the topics discussed.

The Strategy Committee has been tasked with developing and monitoring IBA's long-term strategic plan covering four years.

It is chaired by IBA President Umar Kremlev, with its other members Barry Siff from the United States, Slovenian Ana Stražar, Ukraine's Volodymyr Kupchak, Switzerland's Patrick Bosshard and Carole Ompong of Cameroon.

Kremlev outlined the introductory purposes of the Committee's first meeting.

"I am happy that we continue implementing reforms within IBA, and the Strategy Committee is an integral part of them," the Russian official said.

"During this introduction meeting, we have learned more about background of each other, and now we will build our work based on the strongest part of every member."

Meetings are set to be held every month by the Committee, with members invited to share their ideas and proposals at the next gathering.

Content discussed at the online meeting included the digital transformation of IBA, presented to the Board of Directors at its last gathering in Yerevan.

IBA's Strategy Committee has been tasked with developing a long-term plan, with the sport's place at the Olympic Games in doubt from Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

Reforms at IBA since Kremlev was elected as President in December 2020 include changing the governing body's acronym from AIBA.

He had vowed to wipe out the organisation's debts and restore its place at the Olympic Games, after it was stripped of any involvement at Tokyo 2020 due to concerns over refereeing, judging and governance.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is again set to organise boxing events at Paris 2024 due to its ongoing concerns with governance, and the sport faces an ongoing battle to salvage its place at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

IBA has also been engaged in a growing verbal dispute with the IOC since its Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan in September, when delegates voted against staging a fresh Presidential election.

Kremlev was re-elected unopposed in Istanbul in May, after Dutch candidate Boris van der Vorst was declared ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit, although the Court of Arbitration for Sport later found that he should have been allowed to stand.