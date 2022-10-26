Former world heavyweight boxing champion Roy Jones Jr has launched a petition to keep boxing on the Olympic programme and insisted that removing it would be "no less than a crime".

It follows an open letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach earlier in the month from Jones, who was regarded as the best "pound for pound fighter during his era".

He was voted 'Fighter of the Decade' by American boxing writers in the 1990s and won world titles at four different weights during a 15-year career in the professional ranks.

Jones issued his passionate plea on the change.org online platform.

"Boxing is in danger, it could be wiped off the Olympic Games. It has already not been included in the Los Angeles 2028 initial programme," he began.

"International Boxing Association (IBA) is doing its utmost to save boxing through vigorous reforms and everyday actions to support its athletes."

At the Seoul Olympics in 1988, Jones was given the Val Barker Award, presented to the "outstanding boxer" of the Games.

Yet, he only won silver in the light middleweight after a controversial decision by judges gave the verdict to Park Si-Hun even though many experienced observers insisted that Jones was a convincing winner.

In a 15-year professional career, Roy Jones Jr won world titles at light middleweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight categories ©Getty Images

The result seemed so clear cut that Park even apologised to Jones at the time.

Evidence of widespread corruption and influencing of judges at the Games later came to light.

"My name is Roy Jones Jr, and I was deprived of my Olympic gold medal in 1988. IBA is working hard and was able to eradicate this lawlessness from the sport," the petition by Jones continued.

"However, the IOC still has doubts about whether the greatest sport of boxing should stay in the Olympic programme.

"I urge everyone who is not indifferent to our sport to sign the petition.

"Together, we can save boxing and secure its future! Let's prove to everyone how big and united our boxing family is.

"Boxing gave us all, it's high time we gave boxing everything.

"Don't stay aside! Sign the petition for IBA and boxing to be out of political games and stay at the Olympic Games."

At the Seoul 1988 Olympics, Roy Jones Jr won the the Val Barker Award for the 'most technically proficient' boxer but a controversial and flawed decision robbed him of gold ©Getty Images

"IBA joins the Roy Jones Jr campaign and urges everybody to join and sign," a message on the IBA website said.

"Dear IBA Family, Join us in our efforts to give it all to our beloved sport!"

Since the petition was launched a week ago, it has attracted 1,755 signatures.

Earlier in the month, Jones had written an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach.

"I urge the IOC to keep their ears open and listen to the boxing community, which calls for transparent and fair decisions," Jones had said.

Jones has been criticised for his links to Russia where he was granted dual citizenship in 2015.