Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) President Alfred Emmanuel has questioned why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not want to respect the will" of the majority of National Federations with regards to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidency of Umar Kremlev.

Emmanuel made his remarks at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here, and contrasted it with IOC President Thomas Bach's call for National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to "respect the clear majority" when discussing Russia and Belarus' presence.

"Now that we are face-to-face, I believe that it would have been an opportune time to explain to this body the stance taken by the IOC in relation to the sport [boxing]," Emmanuel said.

"We have been calling for unity as it relates to the conflict in Ukraine, and at the same time I am not hearing the very same call for unity and respect for the majority when it comes to the boxing situation.

"I would appreciate, sir, if you could shed a little more light on the boxing situation."

Bach responded that governance concerns at the IBA would be discussed at the next IOC Executive Board meeting on December 5 to 7.

"The IOC Executive Board will at its next meeting in December carefully evaluate the whole situation, taking also into account the recent developments in the Federation during the last Congress they had," Bach said.

"In particular the fact that there were no elections being held at this Congress, but that there was only a vote not to hold elections.

"This is a situation we have to carefully look into, the more so that there was in between a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), so it's a very complex situation."

IOC President Thomas Bach said the organisation had already taken an "unprecedented decision" to organise boxing at Tokyo 2020 following the International Boxing Association's suspension of its recognition ©ANOC/YouTube

The IOC President also suggested that the organisation had already shown flexibility in the interests of the sport by creating a Taskforce to manage competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and more recently Paris 2024.

"You should also know that if we would not look into this sport, and when I say sport it does not necessarily mean a Federation in this case, but we are looking into this sport with great sympathy," Bach said.

"If we would not have done so, boxing would not have been on the programme for Tokyo anymore.

"There already we made the unprecedented decision to organise it, despite the fact that we had to suspend the recognition of the International Federation because we did not want to disappoint these young boxers."

Bach disputed Emmanuel's conflation of the war in Ukraine with the situation at the IBA.

"With all due respect, to compare the war in Ukraine with the situation in IBA is not something that we should have in mind," he said.

"This is, to say diplomatically, difficult to compare."

Emmanuel doubled down on his stance afterwards.

"I think that we must respect the will of majority in boxing," he told insidethegames.

"IBA just had a Congress and the majority said they do not want a new election.

"So if we come in and are asking NOCs and the world to respect the will of the majority, why is it that the IOC does not want to respect the will of the 106 boxing Federations of the world who said they do not want a new election?

"I'm just trying to reconcile that."

IBA President Umar Kremlev, furthest left, cemented his position at the Extraordinary Congress last month after delegates voted against staging a fresh election ©IBA

The SLOC President revealed that he was "confident" that boxing will feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, but would follow developments at the IOC Executive Board meeting in December with keen interest.

In March, boxing was one of three sports that the SLOC agreed to help fund for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"We know boxing is on in Paris," he said.

"IBA is insisting that they are meeting the IOC demands.

"As to whether the IOC in December will say yes you have gone far enough to meet our demands, it's a wait and see situation.

"We have to wait until December based on President Bach's response this morning."

Boxing was left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, and the events of its Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan last month led to the IOC declaring that the body is "extremely concerned".

Russian official Kremlev cemented his position as IBA President after almost three-quarters of voting delegates opted against holding a fresh election.

Dutch challenger Boris van der Vorst had been declared ineligible to stand on the eve of the election in Istanbul in May, but successfully appealed against the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit's decision to the CAS.