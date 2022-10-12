IBA President Kremlev calls on IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes from Russia to compete in all sports.

Kremlev has issued a statement urging the IOC to lift its recommendation on restrictions.

The "decision to exclude some of them [athletes] based on their nationality is against the principles of the Olympic movement" and "damages all sports", Kremlev, who is Russian, claims.

The IBA earlier this month became the only Olympic International Federation to allow Russians to compete under their national flag.

It had previously been following IOC advice that competitors from Russia and Belarus be excluded outright from international sport because of the war in Ukraine.

Kremlev argued that the IBA had taken the "first step towards equal opportunities and fairness" as he urged the IOC to "listen to athletes' needs".

"IBA will keep doing everything for the sake of its athletes and coaches, we have to create conditions, not deteriorate them," said Kremlev in the written statement.

"I would like to reiterate that sports are out of politics. We should have nothing in common with the games of politicians all around the world.

"The IOC should reconsider its approach to all athletes.

IOC President Thomas Bach has hinted that Russian athletes could be allowed to complete if they do not support the war ©IOC

"The decision to exclude some of them based on their nationality is against the principles of the Olympic movement, it damages all sports.

"I urge the IOC to open the window for the athletes to keep performing, and I urge changing the policy that excludes athletes."

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been cast into the sporting wilderness after a swathe of organisations imposed sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine.

The IOC has recommended athletes from Russia and Belarus are excluded from international sport - a call heeded by most International Federations.

But Kremlev has accused those organisations of using the athletes as "politcal tools" and claimed that they "didn't deserve that".

"I would like to address all international sports world: let all the athletes compete," said Kremlev.

"They are not political tools, they are those who suffer from political decisions.

"They didn't deserve that they are treated so badly by the entire sports environment.

Russian boxers have been permitted by the IBA to compete under their country's flag ©Getty Images

"The politicians are doing their job to promote their interests, and we must do our job to secure our athletes and sports.

"The sports world is blocked by politicians and, unfortunately, is losing its autonomy.

"There should be no political games behind the athletes’ backs. It’s dangerous for the future of sports.

"The IOC must rectify the situation immediately.

"All athletes should be given a green light, as they are not guilty of anything."

There have been suggestions that sanctions could start to be loosened, with the IOC said to be looking at a "pathway" for Russia's return.

IOC President Thomas Bach has reportedly said that Russian athletes could be allowed back on the international stage - if they do not support the war.

The IBA voted overwhelmingly in favour of a move to overturn the suspension imposed since March, with the Ukrainian member on the 18-person Board of Directors the only one to reject it.

Kremlev cemented his position as IBA President after its Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan voted against holding a fresh election, but that decision led to the IOC declaring itself "extremely concerned".

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and its hopes of inclusion have been plunged into further doubt by an escalating dispute with the IOC.

An IOC Boxing Task Force oversaw the sport at Tokyo 2020 and will do the same at Paris 2024.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the IOC's stance against athletes from his country had not changed.

"Statements that discriminate against Russian, Belarusian or other athletes are absolutely unacceptable," said Matstsin.

"We hear some positive statements that sports cannot exist without Russians.

"The next year is important, and a lot depends on the position of the IOC.

"So far, we do not see its change.

"The task of our federations and state bodies is to change the position of the international sports community to one where all Olympic principles are observed."

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for comment.