The McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) has completed a report on the protests and events that occurred at the European Men’s Elite Boxing Championships in Yerevan in May.

A bout in the over-92 kilograms between Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui of Spain and Davit Chaloyan of Armenia had a rough ending in Yerevan, with reports claiming some fans threw water bottles into the ring angrily after the referee handed the Spaniard the win by technical knockout in the first round.

However, Chaloyan was able to fight when the referee stopped the bout after giving him two standing eight-counts.

The Armenian’s coach threw a water bottle at the referee, according to armenpress.am.

Fans also threw bottles into the ring, with one hitting Team Armenia head coach Karen Aghamalyan.

Today, the MIIT has delivered its report to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors.

"During the final days of the Yerevan championships several incidents of unsportsmanlike behaviour and possible breaches of the IBA Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics took place, including physical attacks on officials, attempts to influence officials’ decisions and Field of Play infringements," an MIIT statement read.

"This tainted an otherwise generally well organised event."

IBA appointed Professor Richard McLaren and his team to investigate the incident on July 24.

According to the terms of reference, MIIT was to "investigate activity of R&Js, Competition Officials and other Officials (including, but not limited, to representatives of the National Federations and EUBC) within EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships 2022 in Yerevan, to establish whether there has been corruption or manipulation of sporting results, and/ or overstepping of authority and influence on the R&Js, Competition Officials."

insidethegames has contacted IBA for a comment on the latest report.

Meanwhile, McLaren has confirmed the integrity of the International Federation’s Extraordinary Congress, held in Armenia last month, in a letter to the governing body's secretary general George Yerolimpos.

"There were no problems or manipulations of the voting results," said a letter from the Canadian lawyer.