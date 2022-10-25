Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has committed to employing an average of 30,000 police and gendarmes each day of Paris 2024 to the French Senate in a bid to alleviate concerns over security.

The Government official also suggested that 35,000 security officials will be used for the Opening Ceremony, which is due to be held along the River Seine.

Another 3,000 privately hired security staff are expected to be present for the first event of Paris 2024.

Other pledges include barring Interior Ministry staff taking leave during the Games and moving or cancelling other major sporting or cultural events if there are scheduling clashes.

Darmanin was heavily criticised for the chaotic scenes in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France, which is a venue for the Games.

Images and videos of bottlenecks, crushes and the use of pepper spray on supporters emerged while fans were victim to robberies and assaults outside the ground.

Paris 2024 organisers are pushing forward with having delegates travel by boat on the River Seine with 600,000 onlookers ©Getty Images

A French Senate inquiry contradicted the assessment from the French Government and UEFA that Liverpool fans were mainly responsible by not having valid tickets.

A lack of confidence in security organisation has been echoed in a recent survey that found 58 per cent of French people do not trust the Government to ensure safety at Paris 2024 as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The survey also said that 67 per cent of respondents thought security would be poor for the upcoming events in terms of theft prevention while 62 per cent expected weak control of forced entries, projectiles thrown, and racist chants.

There is also anxiety that serious problems could occur at the ambitious Opening Ceremony.

Plans involve 600,000 people watching the Ceremony live from the riverbank while delegations travel through the city by boat.

Darmanin insisted that 100,000 people will buy tickets to be stood on the river banks while another 500,000 will be able to watch for free from the street above.