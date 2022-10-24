Majority of French public fear for safety at Paris 2024 and Rugby World Cup

A recent survey has found that 58 per cent of French people do not trust the Government to ensure safety at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The study, conducted by Fiducial-Odoxa, showed that the mismanagement of the UEFA Champions League final was the main reason for the public's mistrust.

It was conducted among a sample of 10,005 people aged 18 and over.

The French authorities and local police were heavily criticised for their handling of the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool in May at the Stade de France, a Paris 2024 venue.

Images and videos of bottlenecks, crushes and the use of pepper spray on supporters emerged while fans were victim to robberies and assaults outside the ground.

The survey said that 67 per cent of respondents thought security would be poor for the upcoming events in terms of theft prevention while 62 per cent expected weak control of forced entries, projectiles thrown, and racist chants.

Worries for safety at France's hosting of the upcoming events root from the mismanagement of the UEFA Champions League final ©Getty Images

Fears also surrounded the protection of fan zones because of typically fewer numbers of security personnel.

"They are certainly controlled, but they do not always benefit from the same level of security as in stadiums," said Odoxa.

Although 53 per cent still want the Opening Ceremony to take place along the River Seine, there is anxiety that it could cause serious problems.

The ambitious plan predicts 600,000 people will watch the Ceremony live from the riverbank while delegations travel through the city by boat.

A clear majority of respondents, 72 per cent, said that if they had doubts about safety they would be willing to give up attending the Games and Rugby World Cup.

"The coming months will therefore be essential to prevent these events from being shunned by the French who wish to participate in the party, by going to sports venues or fan zones," concluded the study.