A World Taekwondo delegation has been welcomed by Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) President Prince Feisal Al Hussein to discuss the sport's development.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue led the travelling group to meet with Prince Feisal, who underlined efforts to promote taekwondo globally as well as in Jordan.

He also praised World Taekwondo for its attempts to implement programmes aimed at teaching children the sport in refugee camps.

Choue then congratulated Prince Feisal for the JOC's role in growing taekwondo, expressing admiration for the results of national team members.

Jordan has three athletes in the top 10 of their respective weight classes' world rankings.

Saleh Elsharabaty is currently world number three in the men's under-80 kilograms division while Julyana Al-Sadeq occupies fourth in the women's under-67kg and Zaid Kareem is ranked ninth in the men's under-68kg category.

Chungwon Choue also paid a visit to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's flagship academy while in Jordan ©World Taekwondo

Choue also visited the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's main project at the Azraq refugee camp on his trip to Jordan.

It was the first time the South Korean official had visited the site since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academy teaches taekwondo to Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict in their country.

Forty-one black belts have graduated from the academy, including Doaa Al-Ayoub who was just six when he earned the rank.

Two of Azraq's graduates - Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj and Yahya Basam Al-Ghoutani - have been awarded with athlete scholarships by the International Olympic Committee so have the chance of competing at Paris 2024.