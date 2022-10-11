The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's (THF) flagship academy at the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan has produced another 12 black belts.

Exams were held under the supervision of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation and the dozen young athletes came through successfully.

It takes the number of black belts to have graduated at the academy to 40.

One athlete has reached third dan, while four have reached second dan.

The remaining 35 black belts are at first dan level.

Asif Sabah, the head coach at the academy, thanked World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue after the latest successes.

Chungwon Choue announced the creation of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation in 2015 ©THF

Choue established the THF, which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world, on the International Day of Peace in 2015.

Since then, projects have been set up in a number of countries, including the inaugural academy at Azraq which is home to Syrian refugees.

Two of Azraq's graduates - Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj and Yahya Basam Al-Ghoutani - have been awarded with athlete scholarships by the International Olympic Committee so have the chance of competing in the refugee team at Paris 2024.

"I hope that success continues and that we draw joy on the face of my students," said Sabah.