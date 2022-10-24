World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has said he is "very proud" of the organisation's demonstration team after their performance at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards.

The team performed at the event in Seoul last week as the stars of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games were honoured.

"We are very proud that the World Taekwondo demonstration team has been invited to participate in such a prestigious event as the ANOC Awards," said Choue.

"With representatives from nearly 190 NOCs in the audience as well as many more watching live at home, the ceremony was an opportunity for the demonstration team to showcase taekwondo to the world.

"As ever, the demonstration team did not disappoint and the reaction from the audience was extremely positive."

The Awards were held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center in the South Korean capital, on the sidelines of the ANOC General Assembly.

The team received a warm reception at the ANOC Awards ©World Taekwondo

"The World Taekwondo demonstration delivered a fantastic performance at the ANOC Awards 2022," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

"You could see from the reaction of the audience that the NOCs were very impressed and it was the perfect end to a wonderful evening of celebration."

In May, the demonstration team performed in front of 40,000 people at the famous Duomo Square in Milan.

The team has become known around the world after appearing on the "Got Talent" series of television shows.

They reached the final of America's Got Talent and also appeared on the Italian and French versions of the series.