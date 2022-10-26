Choue returns to flagship THF project at Azraq for first time since pandemic

Chungwon Choue has visited the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's (THF) flagship project at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academy at Azraq teaches taekwondo to Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict in their country.

Instructors taught the first class in 2016 before the centre was officially inaugurated two years later.

Forty-one black belts have graduated from the academy, including Doaa Al-Ayoub who was just six when he earned the rank.

Two of Azraq's graduates - Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj and Yahya Basam Al-Ghoutani - have been awarded with athlete scholarships by the International Olympic Committee so have the chance of competing in the refugee team at Paris 2024.

Choue used his visit to present each of the academy's dan grades with special World Taekwondo black belts, which have their names sewn into the cloth.

World Taekwondo Council member Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi was also present and donated books to Azraq camp.

"It is great to see how far the students have progressed since my last visit, and how much good work is being done here," said Choue, who the dojang at the academy is named after.

Forty-one black belts have been produced by the Azraq academy ©World Taekwondo

"The success of you all here at Azraq is a benchmark for the THF, and also a benchmark for the wider Olympic family as we strive to improve the daily lives of refugees like yourselves through sport.

"With such a strong group of black belts, we are seeing skill levels rise here among all athletes.

"I am confident that the Azraq alumni will one day wear Olympic medals around their necks."

Around 100 athletes are currently being coached at Azraq, where joint training events with other sports have also taken place.

Choue founded the THF, which has other projects with refugees and displaced people up and running around the world, in 2015.

He announced its creation at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on the International Day of Peace.

In April, he was re-elected as the THF chairman.