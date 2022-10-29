UEFA has launched a new television advert in collaboration with the European Commission aimed at raising awareness about the continent's climate and energy priorities.

This season marks the second in a three-year campaign between the two organisations to promote the European Green Deal.

The advert, to be shown during UEFA's club and national team competitions including the Champions League, encourages people to save energy and take steps to combat the energy crisis.

Energy bills have rocketed across Europe, and the European Union has introduced a levy on fossil fuel companies' windfall profits in response, although the bloc has yet to agree on a natural gas price cap.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been among the factors blamed by Governments across Europe, although many have faced domestic criticism and angry protests over their policies.

UEFA said that its partnership with the European Commission "is a reminder of how important it is for European football to support societal priorities", and that the TV campaign fulfilled part of its commitment to the European Climate Pact, which seeks to achieve a climate-neutral economy within the EU by 2050.

Aleksander Čeferin, the President of UEFA, expressed his support for the initiative.

"UEFA and the EU are united in the face of major societal challenges such as energy and climate," the Slovenian official said.

"This is the European Model of Sport in action, and UEFA will continue to swiftly deliver on the commitments made with our EU partners."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said "UEFA and the EU are united in the face of major societal challenges such as energy and climate" ©Getty Images

The campaign comes amid more dire warnings from scientists prior to next month's United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh on the speed and scale of climate change.

UEFA controversially had a lucrative long-term partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom until February, when it severed its ties following the invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-continental format used at Euro 2020 - introduced under Čeferin's disgraced predecessor Michel Platini and then-UEFA general secretary and current FIFA President Gianni Infantino - also drew criticism for its environmental impact given the distances teams were required to cover.

Čeferin admitted that the idea was unfair and that he would not support a repeat.

UEFA has committed to its Football Sustainability Strategy 2030.

Football's European governing body has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2040.

Its #EveryTrickCounts advert with the European Commission in the 2021-2022 season was shown at more than 300 matches, and UEFA has estimated that it reached an audience of around 35 million people during the men's Champions League final in May.