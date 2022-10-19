Platini and Blatter to face another trial after Swiss prosecutors appeal acquittal

Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter may face another trial after the Public Ministry of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) appealed the acquittal of the duo.

In July this year, Platini and Blatter were cleared of criminal charges by the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

The former FIFA and UEFA Presidents were on trial for charges of fraud, embezzlement and corruption related to a payment of CHF2 million (£1.6 million/$2 million/€1.9 million) in 2011.

Blatter is accused of illegally transferring the money to former France captain Platini in 2011 but both have denied any wrongdoing.

Swiss prosecutors had alleged it "was made without a legal basis" and "unlawfully enriched Platini" but the judge found them not guilty.

However, now the MPC has "sent a statement of appeal to the Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court (TPF)" of Bellinzona and "requested the cancellation judgment of the first instance", according to a L'Équipe report.

Sepp Blatter is accused of illegally transferring money to former France captain Michel Platini in 2011 ©Getty Images

The latest development means another hearing might be on the horizon.

Interestingly, the MPC has announced an appeal on the last day of the 20-day appeal period.

"I want to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation," said Platini, after the first judgement.

"My fight is a fight against injustice.

"I won a first game."

"I am not innocent in my life but in this case I am innocent!" said Blatter.

According to Le Monde, a new trial will take place before the TPF Court of Appeal.