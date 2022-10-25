Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) President Andriy Pavelko has called on FIFA and UEFA to expel the Russian Football Union (RFU) following a suggestion it will integrate clubs from occupied areas of Ukraine.

Both FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian national teams and clubs from their competitions over the war in Ukraine, but have not suspended the RFU.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said yesterday that Russia will integrate clubs from captured areas of Ukraine into its leagues, leading to Pavelko's latest plea.

"The UAF directs an immediate appeal to FIFA and UEFA demanding the harshest sanctions against the RFU," Pavelko wrote on Facebook.

"Namely, we will demand the exclusion of the RFU from UEFA and FIFA for gross violation of the charters of these organisations."

Ukraine is bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, which Pavelko says is taking up a lot of time and that Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine remain a part of those plans.

"At the same time, dealing with a large number of issues related to the preparation of the World Cup 2030, in communication with colleagues, I constantly emphasize the fate of our temporarily occupied cities by terrorists," said Pavelko.

Andriy Pavelko has called for FIFA and UEFA to take the "harshest sanctions" on Russia ©Getty Images

"All of them, thanks to the heroism of the Armed Forces, will soon be de-occupied, and children living in Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk after release, will have to be involved in the World Cup events."

The 47-year-old has decided to grant special status to all regional branches of the UAF in occupied areas, making it easier to plan events to integrate children with football, recover development centres and academies and resume tournaments.

"Another important issue is the restoration of the football infrastructure of our cities and Crimea after the de-occupation and its involvement in the upcoming World Cup events," Pavelko continued.

"Again, I express a huge thanks to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for helping to restore football life in our state and believe that for his support we will successfully realise and this goal!"

Ukraine is not set to compete at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing a qualifier against Wales.

Russia were expelled from the playoffs after Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic all refused to play the team.

insidethegames has contacted FIFA and UEFA for comment.