UEFA has confirmed that it has received four official bids to stage the 2025 Women's European Championship, one of which is set to be selected as host in January next year.

A joint Nordic proposal including Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden is rivalled by standalone bids from France, Poland and Switzerland.

The winner is due to be chosen by the UEFA Executive Committee in January 2023.

The four Nordic countries have all hosted previous editions of the Women's European Championship - Norway in 1987, Denmark in 1991, Finland in 2009 and Sweden in 2013.

All except Finland have also served as co-hosts since the inaugural edition in 1984, while Sweden held the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1995.

The joint bid has received backing from Football Associations in the Faroe Islands and Iceland, and it claims to offer the biggest Women's European Championship in history with more than 800,000 tickets to be made available.

France, one of the bidders for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025, also held the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019 ©Getty Images

France hosted the last edition of the Women's World Cup in 2019.

Poland and Switzerland are yet to stage the UEFA Women's European Championship, although they have both co-hosted the men's equivalent event.

Ukraine had also declared its interest in staging the 2025 tournament in November last year, but did not follow through with a final bid dossier following its invasion by Russia in February.

This year's edition of the Women's European Championship, held in and won by England, which was delayed by one year due to COVID-19, was marked by record stadium attendances, including 87,192 at the final at Wembley Stadium in July.