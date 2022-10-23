UEFA has partnered with Hospitality Experience AG and tasked the firm with the commercialisation and delivery of the official hospitality packages for the for the 2024 European Championship.

It is the first time that the governing body has appointed a company to carry out the creation, promotion, selling and delivery of ticket-inclusive bundles.

"UEFA Events S.A. is pleased to welcome 2024 Hospitality Experience AG on board for UEFA EURO 2024," said Martin Kallen, chief executive of UEFA Events.

"I am certain that with their combined experience, network and technology, they will offer and deliver an attractive official hospitality experience to clients."

The UEFA EURO 2024 official hospitality programme will guarantee premium tickets, gourmet catering and prime viewing positions at the tournament's venues with a range of packages to be made available.

The partnership marks the first time that UEFA has enlisted an external company to operate its hospitality packages for a tournament ©Getty Images

Options will be on offer on a first-come, first-serve basis from December 1 following a pre-sale period for existing box holders at the stadia beginning next month.

"Customer-centric hospitality will be at the heart of UEFA Euro 2024," said Robert Müller von Vultejus, chief growth officer of Sportfive, which works with Hospitality Experience AG.

"We are not only delighted, but full of excitement to join forces to deliver the best hospitality experience ever for this special tournament.

"With our expertise, knowledge, and global sales network, we are perfectly aligned to responsibly commercialise the demands of UEFA on one hand and the corporate guests, on the other."

The tournament is set to take place from June 14 to July 14 2024 in Germany.