Volleyball Federation of Serbia (OSSRB) President Zoran Gajić has been appointed as the Minister of Sports in his country's new Government.

Gajić has led the OSSRB since 2016, and is a former head coach of Yugoslavia's men's national team.

His highlight was guiding Yugoslavia to gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, followed by the European title in 2001.

Yugoslavia had earlier won bronze at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics and silver at the 1998 World Championship under Gajić's leadership.

Gajić also held coaching roles with Russia and Iran between 2005 and 2008, finishing as European Championship runners-up in 2005 with the former.

Since his election as OSSRB President in November 2016, Serbia's women's team have won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and back-to-back World Championship golds in 2018 and 2022.

The men's and women's teams were both crowned European champions in 2019.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić heads up the newly-formed Serbian Government ©Getty Images

Serbia's Parliament has this week appointed a new Government led by Ana Brnabić, who has served as Prime Minister since 2017.

This primarily features representation from Brnabić's ruling conservative Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and its ally the Socialist Party of Serbia, although Gajić is an independent.

That followed April's general election in which the SNS' Aleksandar Vučić received around 60 per cent of the votes.

Vučić served as Serbia's Prime Minister from 2014 until 2017, when he was first elected as President.

He has faced accusations of operating an autocratic style of leadership.

Belgrade hopes to secure European Union membership, although tensions with Kosovo, which it views as an autonomous part of Serbia, and refusal to join the bloc's sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine are among the potential obstacles.