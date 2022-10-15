Serbia retained their Women’s Volleyball World Championship crown with a comfortable straight-sets win over Brazil at Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

The nation went through the tournament undefeated and completed the winning run by beating Brazil 26-24, 25-22, 25-17.

With the victory, Serbia become the sixth nation to win back-to-back World Championships.

Their captain Tijana Boskovic was named as the tournament’s most valuable player, and the top scorer in the gold-medal match with 24 points, all in kills.

Brazil led early in set one 5-2, and after the teams exchanged the advantage Serbia clinched a tight set 26-24 after an error from Gabriela Guimaraes.

Brazil had the advantage on a couple of occasions in set two, but a run of seven consecutive points put Serbia 20-16 up.

A block by Jovana Stevanovic sealed the set for Serbia 25-22.

BACK TO BACK TITLES FOR SERBIA 🇷🇸: Boskovic & Team win the #WWCH2022 🏆.



They defeated Brazil 🇧🇷 in straight sets (26-24, 25-22, 25-17) to retain the World Champs 🥇.



📺 Watch the full replay on https://t.co/Rb6x7tMKiz.



⚡️ #Electrifying2022 #Volleyball #WWCH2022 pic.twitter.com/hDcrtGF2d7 — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) October 15, 2022

Serbia took an early lead in set three and through an impressive attacking display opened up an advantage they never looked like relinquishing, with Boskovic converting the winning point to seal the set 25-17.

European champions and Volleyball Nations League holders Italy were victorious in the bronze-medal match, beating Olympic champions the United States 25-20, 25-15, 27-25.

Victory secured Italy their third World Championship medal, with Paola Egonu top scoring in the match with 25 points.

In the opening set, a run of four straight points helped Italy open up a 19-15 lead, before they closed out the set 25-20.

A series of five consecutive points helped Italy take a crucial 17-11 advantage, and they never looked back, with successive aces from Marina Lubian closing out the set 25-15.

The third set was a closely fought affair and at 24-20 the US had four advantages to extend the contest, however Italy saved all the set points.

A block from Anna Danesi proved enough for Italy to close out the set 27-25, and secure the bronze medals.