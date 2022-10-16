The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has agreed to increase the number of teams participating in the men’s and women’s World Championships to 32.

The expansion, approved by FIVB’s Board of Administration, will see a further eight nations compete in each of the two tournaments.

Under a new system that will come into force next year, 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four in the round-robin phase with the best two advancing to the last-16 knockout rounds.

The previous format saw the top two from each of the six groups advance along with the four best third-placed teams.

The announcement of the changes came on the same day as the conclusion of the Women’s World Championship in Poland and The Netherlands, where Serbia emerged victorious from a 24-strong field.

A further eight teams will compete in both the men's and women's World Championships ©Getty Images

Last month also saw Italy capture the men's world title for the fourth time.

"The FIVB is keen to provide more opportunities for national teams to participate in our main event, the World Championships, while offering the great volleyball spectacles to fans from all over the world to follow," FIVB President Ary Graça said.

"The increase in the number of teams participating in the tournament will also offer more opportunities for national teams that are part of the revolutionary programme of Volleyball Empowerment that aims to increase the level of national teams all over the world to participate in the major volleyball events and bring the teams to the podium."