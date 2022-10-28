Russia omitted from Paris 2024 volleyball qualification, yet still confident of reaching Olympics

Sports authorities in Russia have insisted that they remain optimistic that the country's volleyball teams could feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite being omitted from qualification tournaments.

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competitions by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) since March due to the invasion of Ukraine.

That has led to Russia's men's and women's teams, placed fifth and eighth respectively in the FIVB world rankings, being ineligible to take part in Paris 2024 qualifying.

There are 24 teams competing for six qualification places in three tournaments on the men's and women's side, with hosts France already assured of their Paris 2024 berth.

A further five places are available through the FIVB world rankings, with priority given to continents yet to have a qualified team.

Each of the teams invited to compete in volleyball qualifiers are required to confirm their participation to the FIVB by the start of December.

However, with qualification tournaments set to begin in September next year, the All-Russian Volleyball Federation has claimed that "if the temporary suspension from Russia is lifted, then probably our teams can be admitted to the selection".

Russia and Belarus have been excluded from FIVB events since March due to the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

The FIVB told Russian state news agency TASS in response that "at the moment, the current situation has not changed" since the introduction of measures against Russia and Belarus in March in line with an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation.

Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin expressed hope that the country could compete in volleyball at Paris 2024.

"The qualifying tournament will lose a lot, because our volleyball teams are consistently at the top of international rankings, and their games attract the interest of sports fans around the world," he told TASS.

"We do not lose hope for the admission of Russian teams to the Olympic Games in accordance with the FIVB rating.

"The essence of the Olympic Games is equal rights for all participants.

"And we hope that this will be the case."

Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said "we do not lose hope for the admission of Russian teams to the Olympic Games" ©Getty Images

Matytsin also criticised the "unfair and painful decision" to strip Russia of hosting rights for this year's Men's Volleyball World Championship, with the event moved to Poland and Slovenia, and claimed that the country had "repeatedly encountered discrimination in sports, which fundamentally destroys the Olympic ideals".

Russian athletes competed under the "neutral" Russian Olympic Committee banner at Tokyo 20202 due to anti-doping sanctions, and won men's volleyball silver.

The IOC has recommended that International Federations exclude athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from their competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

That stance has come under increasing scrutiny with several sports having already started qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

At last week's Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly, IOC President Thomas Bach insisted "we will not paint everybody with the same brush because of the actions of their Government", but added it is "not the time" to change the IOC approach.