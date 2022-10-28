Sydney set to become latest Canadian host of World Women’s Curling Championship in 2024

Sydney in Nova Scotia has been named as host of the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship, which is set to make it the third Canadian host out of four editions of the event.

The 5,000-capacity Centre 200 has previously held the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which is Canada's women's national championship, in 2019.

Canada held last year's World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary and this year's in Prince George, both of which were won by Switzerland.

The 2023 Championship has already been awarded to Sandviken in Sweden.

World Curling Federation President Beau Welling said that Canada had a track record of staging major events in the sport.

"We are thrilled to bring the World Women’s Championship in 2024 to Sydney in Nova Scotia, Canada," the American official said.

"Curling Canada, our largest Member Association and key partner and stakeholder, has proven many times that they serve as excellent hosts and organisers of our World Curling events.

"Earlier this year, Prince George in British Columbia hosted the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Women’s Championship 2022 in an exemplary manner.

"Later this season we are looking forward to bringing four of our events to Canada: the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships 2022 to Calgary, our two World Wheelchair Championships in March 2023 to Richmond and the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Championship in April 2023 to Ottawa."

World Curling Federation President Beau Welling said Canada "has proven many times that they serve as excellent hosts" ©WCF/Celine Stucki

Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson expressed hope that the Championship would build on the success of the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"Sydney has been through some hard times over the past month recovering from tropical storm Fiona, but we know from our experience there in 2019 that this is a strong community that gets things done," Henderson said.

"Curlers and fans had such a positive experience in Sydney in 2019 and I’m thoroughly confident that the same will be true for the 2024 World Women’s Championship."

Canada is historically among the world's leading curling nations.

It has won the women's tournament twice at the Winter Olympics at Nagano 1998 and Sochi 2014, and its team ranked fifth in the same event at Beijing 2022.

The 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship is scheduled for March 16 to 24.