China pulls out of inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Canada

The Chinese Curling Association has withdrawn its teams entered in the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships 2022 in Calgary, Canada.

China's women's and men's teams were scheduled to compete in the A-Division at the Championships, which are due to take place from October 31 to November 6.

The women's team will now be replaced by Chinese Taipei, while the men's team will be replaced by Kazakhstan.

The Pan-Continental Curling Championships were created at last September's online World Curling Federation General Assembly.

The new Championships replace the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships and the Americas Challenge.

China's men's team will be replaced by Kazakhstan in the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary ©WCF

Teams from both the Americas and Pacific-Asia zones will feature in the new event in a two-division model.

The men's and women's A divisions are set to feature eight teams, with the first edition planned to include five nations from the Pacific-Asia zone and three from the Americas.

The A divisions will be contested through a single round-robin group, with the top four teams after this phase competing in playoffs, which feature semi-finals and gold-and bronze-medal matches.

Five teams will qualify to the World Championships from the event, which has been created to help developing countries in the Americas and Asia and the Pacific improve their play and enhance their world ranking.

The updated playing schedule is available here.