Ottawa is set to stage the 2023 World Men's Curling Championship from April 1 to 9 at TD Place Arena.

The Canadian capital was originally scheduled to host the event in 2021 but due to COVID-19 it was held in a bubble format in Calgary, which also hosted all of Curling Canada's major tournaments leading up to the World Championships that year.

World Curling has now selected Ottawa to stage it's marquee men's event in 2023 instead.

"We are looking forward to having the World Men’s Curling Championship 2023 in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, Ontario," World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said.

"Following the relocation of the 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship from Ottawa, to the Calgary bubble, I’m sure the local organisers are eager and ready to welcome the world to their beautiful city.

"We’re pleased that our ongoing partnership with Curling Canada continues to produce world-class championships, where fans and curlers can enjoy great competition in a safe and memorable environment."

TD Place Arena can accommodate up to 9,500 spectators and is now gearing up for Ottawa to host the World Championship for the first time.

Ontario has hosted the men's event three times, in 1981, 1986 and 1996 in London, Toronto and Hamilton, respectively.

"Ottawa made it crystal clear to us [Curling Canada] that while they understood the decision that had to be made for the 2021 championship, they wanted this World Men’s Championship in their city as quickly as possible," said Mitch Minken, chair of the Curling Canada Board of Governors.

"Based on our past trips to Ottawa for Season of Champions events, I know the 2023 World Men’s Championship will be worth the wait and our capital will put on a world-class show."

Canada is the most successful nation in the history of the World Men's Curling Championship, having won 36 gold, 12 silver, and seven bronze medals.