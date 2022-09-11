The United States' Beau Welling has been elected the new President of the World Curling Federation (WCF), after winning a four-way battle to replace outgoing head Kate Caithness at the WCF Annual Congress in Lausanne.

Previously a director at the WCF, he becomes the first American to lead the governing body, taking over from Caithness who stood down after a maximum 12 years.

Welling, who comes from a background of designing golf courses, pledged in his campaign to create for curling-specific facilities for developing nations worldwide.

He was elected in the second round of voting, having almost secured a majority in the first.

Bent Ånund Ramsfjell of Norway was eliminated in the first round with 33 votes, just two votes behind Graham Prouse from Canada.

Welling claimed 116 and Australian Hugh Millikin received 56 votes.

In the second round, Welling secured 127 votes to reach the majority threshold with 52.7 per cent of the General Assembly's approval.

Millikin had 73 votes for a share of 32.29 per cent, and Prouse had 41 votes for a share of 17.01 per cent.

