Pyeongchang's Alpensia Sliding Centre is set to stage future editions of the Asian Championships, International Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Youth Series and Korea Cup.

The South Korean venue was confirmed as a host for upcoming IBSF events following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the organisation's President Ivo Ferriani and representatives of Pyeongchang County.

Ferriani travelled to Seoul for the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly before penning the agreement.

"This MoU is a milestone to check the direction of sliding sport in Asia," said Ferriani.

"I am confident that we will be able to open a new horizon for sliding sport in Pyeongchang."

Alpensia Sliding Centre staged luge, bobsleigh and skeleton events at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, and it is set to do the same for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Ferriani visited the venue in addition to meeting athletes from South Korea's national teams, before a meeting with Korea Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation (KBSF) President Chyun Chan-min to discuss future international events in the country.

The Olympic Sliding Centre staged events at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games and is scheduled to do the same again at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

It is hoped that the deal will further Pyeongchang 2018's legacy and help to reduce the environmental impact of the IBSF by re-using an existing venue.

"As President Ferriani is a part of Sustainability and Olympic Legacy Commission at the IOC, we may expect the increased utilisation of the Olympic Sliding Centre in the future as well as its value as the Olympic legacy," said Chyun.

Alpensia Sliding Centre cost ₩122.8 billion (£74.4 million/$86.1 million/€86.4 million) in total to build.

The IBSF in February signed a deal to stage events including World Cup legs at Yanqing National Sliding Centre - the Beijing 2022 venue - but it is missing from the 2022-2023 calendar.