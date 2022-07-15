Russia vows to defend athletes rights after IBSF Congress vote to impose official ban

Bobsleigh Federation of Russia (BFR) President Anatoly Pegov has vowed to "defend the rights of our athletes" after the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Congress officially voted to ban the country's athletes from competing at events.

Delegates at the Congress in Lausanne voted to change the IBSF statutes so that the Executive Committee has powers to "take protective measures in the event of unforeseen events such as terrorism, war, riots, epidemics or nuclear or chemical contamination, for example, to ensure the safe, peaceful and regular holding of races and other IBSF activities".

The amendments mean the IBSF has the authority to suspend "federations or individuals for the necessary time and cancel or relocate events".

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, Pegov claimed that Canada and the United States joined Russia in voting against the statute changes.

Those who want to challenge under Article 22.2 can submit their grievances to the next Congress for ratification.

The BFR retained its full membership at the Congress, which follows the IBSF Appeals Tribunal annulment of the sanction in June.

Pegov told TASS this status will allow the BFR "to continue to negotiate" with the IBSF and to preserve their rights.

The IBSF Congress voted to confirm a ban on Russia and Belarus competing in international events ©IBSF

Dmitry Svishchev, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, has urged the BFR to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following "another politicised decision".

"Yes, there are no sanctions against our Federation itself, but athletes cannot compete in international competitions," Svishchev told TASS.

"That is, in fact, our athletes are still blocked.

"Over time, the International Federation of Bobsleigh and Skeleton, without a doubt, will return our Federation and athletes a full-fledged status.

"And let's see what the officials of the International Federation will say in this case.

"In any case, now the Russian Bobsleigh Federation needs to go to CAS, continue to protect the reputation of its athletes."

Russia has been banned from hosting events, despite being a regular venue for the IBSF World Cup ©IBSF

The IBSF Executive Committee suspended Russian athletes, and Belarusian competitors, in March and prohibited the two countries from hosting events.

Sochi in Russia had been a regular stop on the IBSF World Cup circuit after building a state-of-the-art sliding track for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

This was based on recommendations from the International Olympic Committee, which was in reaction to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine and Belarus’ aid to their ally.

Belarus is not a member Federation of the IBSF.

Ivo Ferriani, 62, was also unanimously re-elected at the IBSF Congress for a fourth term.

The Italian announced that it will be his final term in the position.