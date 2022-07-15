Ivo Ferriani has been re-elected as the President of the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) for a fourth term.

The decision was made at the IBSF Congress in Lausanne, where Ferriani was elected unanimously.

The 62-year-old announced that this will be his last term as IBSF president.

"Please be assured that I am more motivated than ever to serve our sport and leave the IBSF in a more robust and healthier position than ever," Ferriani, who has been in the post since 2010, said.

After the election, Ferriani said that his next term as President will have the motto: "Let's be stronger together in challenging times".

Spain’s Ander Mirambell is set to serve as vice-president of sport while Germany’s Andreas Trautvetter was elected as vice-president of financial corporate affairs

Other elected members include vice-president of marketing and events David Tomatis of Monaco, vice-president of international affairs Stefaan Freeling of Belgium, Chanmin Chyun of South Korea as cive-president of communication and Latvian Martins Dambergs, who will serve as vice-president of legal affairs.

More follows