Santiago 2023 has signed a contract with Bornan Sports Technology, recruited by Panam Sports in August, to be an official provider at next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The company will offer a range of services including live information distribution systems, timing, scoring and results systems, virtual live television graphics, commentator information systems, and management of results technology.

It will also guard against cybersecurity threats with monitoring, response and recovery methods and procedures to identify, monitor, analyse and protect against risks.

Bornan, which has offices in Madrid, Lausanne and Doha, has recently worked with the Rosario 2022 South American Youth Games and Centro Caribe Sports.

The company will display live results and information from Santiago 2023 on an online platform.

The page will be fully responsive and adjustable to any screen or device, open to the public, and in two languages, it is promoised.

Santiago 2023 has signed a contract with Bornan Sports Technology ©Santiago 2023

Two apps will also be published - Android and iOS - to bring the content to the screen and the palm of the hand of users across the world.

Bornan, which uses a cloud-based system, will also deploy a range of graphics and animations as part of its presentation.

"We are very excited about our participation in Santiago 2023," said Eva María Córdoba, founder and chief executive of Bornan Sports Technology.

"The technological value that we will provide, in addition to a team with more than 20 years of experience in the Games, goes beyond applied innovation, it is commitment, efficiency and flexibility in all management that leads a multi-sport event of these dimensions."

Between October and November of next year, 2023 Santiago will bring together 7,000 athletes and 2,000 Para athletes from 41 countries to compete in 39 Pan American and 17 Parapan American sports.

Chile has never held the multi-sport event before.