Panam Sports has recruited Bornan Sports Technology to be its official technology provider.

The Swiss company will offer a range of services at the Pan American Games including live information distribution systems, timing, scoring and results systems, virtual live television graphics, commentator information systems, and management of results technology.

It will also guard against cyber security threats with monitoring, response and recovery methods and procedures to identify, monitor, analyse and protect against risks.

"Bornan is a new and powerful force in the information and sports technology fields and we are thrilled to begin this partnership as we look towards the future of sport in the Americas," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"We have signed an alliance with a global leader that will work to ensure that athletes, audiences and fans have an incredible and unforgettable experience."

Bornan's impact will enhance the experience of stakeholders, including athletes, organisers and fans at Panam Sports events, it is claimed.

The Lausanne-based company has previously provided services at the Mediterranean Games, Association of National Olympic Games Beach Games and the European Championships.

It is also an official provider of the Olympic Council of Asia.

"Thanks to this alliance, we will experience sport in greater depth than ever before," said Bornan founder and chief executive Eva Maria Cordoba.

"We offer state-of-the-art technology to provide maximum exposure to the performance of the athletes during the upcoming competitions and digital transformation to facilitate the management of these activities for the organisers.

"I am sure that together we will make this change worthwhile for each of the Olympic Committees that make up this respectable Pan American Sports Organization."