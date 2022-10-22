Indonesian NOC plays down scuffle at Seoul bar after police investigation

The Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has played down a scuffle at a South Korean bar that resulted in two members of its delegation being questioned by police here.

Seoul police have confirmed that two Indonesian men got into a fight in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 20) after a South Korean man attempted to stop them from smoking indoors as reported by the Korean Times.

The pair were part of Indonesia’s delegation, including one that helped to coordinate the dance to promote the Bali 2023 World Beach Games that was performed at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in the South Korean capital.

After being questioned by police, the two men returned to their accommodation with no further action taken.

KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari has looked to "deny" and "clarify" the situation by insisting that they were the victims in the attack after being approached by two men, including one from Europe, outside the bar.

Oktohari stressed that his team members responded in "self defence" after claiming one of the attackers hit one of the performers' hands, as reported by Indonesian newspaper Detik Sport.

The KOI said the delegation decided to go to the police station to report the incident but chose not to press any charges.

"We came to the police station to find a solution," said Oktohari.

"Our people were asked a number of questions, and then went straight home.

KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari has claimed that his team members responded in "self defence" ©ANOC

"Even that was only half an hour or 30 minutes.

"I know because I immediately came to the location.

"It's impossible to be released if I'm wrong.

"The police in Seoul are also very professional.

"Their work is also very polite.

"They understand the situation and are very independent.

"Our side will not prolong this problem, so we have forgiven them.

"I don't think this needs to be extended because these performers actually managed to get appreciation at the ANOC General Assembly for successfully bringing the Balinese atmosphere in Seoul."

Oktohari gave a presentation at the ANOC General Assembly, where the Bali 2023 logo was officially unveiled.

The Host City Contract was also signed between representatives from both ANOC and the KOI at the meeting in Seoul.

The World Beach Games are due to be held from August 5 to 12 next year, followed by the ANOC General Assembly in Bali.

A total of 10 compulsory and four additional sports have been named on the programme for the Games.