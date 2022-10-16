The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has added the wingfoil sailing discipline to replace kitefoil on the programme for next year's World Beach Games in Bali.

ANOC said the decision had been taken "following a review of the venue and the weather conditions" during a World Sailing technical delegate meeting in the Indonesian province.

There are 40 qualification places on offer for wingfoil at the Games - 20 in the men's and 20 in the women's competitions.

In each event, hosts Indonesia are assured of one place, with 18 available through qualification on top of one invitational slot.

Qualification places are set to be decided with the top six athletes on the Wingfoil World Cup standings at the start of next year, then the highest ranked athlete in each of the six continental championships, and completed by the six remaining highest ranked athletes at the ANOC World Beach Games qualifier event.

Bali is due to host the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games from August 6 to 12 2023 ©Getty Images

June 5 2023 is set to mark the cut-off date for qualification.

Wingfoil joins open water swimming over five kilometres, aquathlon, beach handball, beach soccer, beach tennis, 4x4 beach volleyball, beach water polo, beach wrestling and individual kata, as well as air badminton, beach sprint rowing, 3x3 basketball and surfing, on the programme for the 2023 World Beach Games.

The class is said to combine elements of windsurfing, surfing and kiteboarding, and the inaugural Wingfoil World Tour was launched last year.

Next year's ANOC World Beach Games are due to run from August 6 to 12, four years on from the first edition in Doha.