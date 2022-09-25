Bali 2023 said to be ideal stage for air badminton's multi-sport debut at ANOC meeting

Bali has been labelled as the perfect location for air badminton's debut at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games.

The Indonesian island is set to stage the second edition of the Games from August 5 to 12 next year after Qatari capital Doha put on the inaugural event in 2019.

"It is a great opportunity for badminton to be here so I would like to thank ANOC and the Local Organising Committee for their support," said Badminton World Federation development director Ian Wright.

Wright was speaking at a Bali 2023 press conference during the first technical delegates meeting in Indonesia which was also attended by ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, Indonesian Olympic Committee chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari, Bali 2023 technical director Richard San Bera and the Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster.

"We are really excited by the concept.

"For badminton there cannot be a better place to debut than in Indonesia which is one of our strongest nations.

"Bali will be an amazing location.

"We have looked at some potential venues and there cannot be a bad venue for a beach in Bali.

Representatives were given tours of Bali 2023 competition sites during the first gathering of technical delegates ©ANOC

"We look forward to working to participate in an exciting and successful ANOC World Beach Games next year."

Approximately 1,554 athletes from 100 countries are set to compete at Bali 2023, with 38 nations already having at least one competitor qualified, in 14 different sports.

Bali 2023 is hoped to revive the area's travel sector.

"We hope it plays a key role in restoring Bali's tourism levels following the COVID-19 pandemic," said Koster.

The Organising Committee has made a commitment to providing an environmentally friendly Games which will see athletes and officials asked to walk to competition venues instead of taking provided transport as has become customary in similar events.

There is also set to be paper-less results and schedules, no plastic bags and fewer one-time plastics.

During the meeting, delegates visited the competition clusters, watched presentations from the Organising Committee and ANOC, and took part in one-to-one meetings.

The goal was to give an overview of the Games' plan and for organisers to receive feedback on preparations for the event regarding venues, the schedule and logistics.