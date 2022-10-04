Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) secretary general Gunilla Lindberg has referenced feedback from National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Federations in declaring the ANOC World Beach Games "a very good, successful event" here.

Doha held the inaugural edition of the Games in 2019 when Qatar's capital stepped in at short notice as a replacement for San Diego.

Swedish official Lindberg previewed next year's ANOC World Beach Games in Bali at the Olympic Council of Asia's General Assembly, which took place in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh today.

She drew attention to a survey of International Federations and NOCs conducted on the Doha 2019 Games.

Approximately 100 NOCs who responded awarded the event an average mark of 8.65 out of 10, while International Federations scored it at 8.92 out of 10.

"It was a very good, successful event," summarised Lindberg.

"[It was] Easy to organise, not too expensive and also possible for smaller countries [to come]."

Bali is due to host the ANOC World Beach Games from August 5 to 12 next year, followed by the organisation's General Assembly.

Air badminton, beach sprint rowing, 3x3 basketball and surfing were all recently added to the programme.

Lindberg claimed the Indonesian host represents "a fantastic set up" and a "perfect place for Beach Games".

Thirty-eight NOCs have currently qualified for the event.

Bids have opened for the 2025 and 2027 editions of the ANOC World Beach Games.

Open water swimming over five kilometres, beach water polo, beach soccer, beach handball, individual kata karate, kite foil, beach tennis, aquathlon - a triathlon discipline comprised of running and swimming - 4x4 beach volleyball and beach wrestling are all to be on the core programme for the 2025 Games.

Lindberg also revealed 950 delegates are expected to attend the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul from October 19 to 21, with 200 NOCs attending in person and six joining virtually, and provided an update on the progress of the ANOC Strategic Plan 2021-2024.