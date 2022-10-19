The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has signed the Host City Contract for next year's World Beach Games in Bali with the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) here, and the logo has also been revealed for the second edition of the multi-sport event.

Organisers outlined their plans for staging the Games to delegates at the ANOC General Assembly, including the use of a cluster format aimed at cutting the use of buses for transportation in favour of walking, the use of more recyclable materials with no plastic bags and digitalisation of documentation.

Negotiations are also underway for a visa fee to be waived for all participants, it was revealed.

ANOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the KOI in July, and representatives from both organisations formally signed the Host City Agreement.

The World Beach Games are due to be held from August 5 to 12 next year, followed by the ANOC General Assembly in Bali.

The programme for the event features 10 compulsory and four additional sports.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said the signing of the contract was the latest step in the cooperation between both parties.

"We are delighted to sign the Host City Contract with our Indonesian partners," the Swedish official said.

"We have enjoyed excellent collaboration for many months and preparations for the Games are already well underway.

"A total of 41 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have so far qualified for Bali 2023 and excitement is building among the athletes as they look ahead to what they may achieve next year."

KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari insisted "we are confident that this edition will be the benchmark from which we will remember the World Beach Games" ©ANOC

KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari expressed his belief that Bali will deliver a World Beach Games that sets the standard for future editions.

"With the full blessings of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the people of Indonesia, we are confident that this edition will be the benchmark from which we will remember the World Beach Games for, the Dream Games, if I might be so bold as to say," he said.

"Our aim is to deliver an extraordinary event that will leave a valuable legacy for not only the delegates from around the world, but the local people, the environment and the sporting world.

"A chance for us all to connect, engage and inspire a new generation and demographic within the sporting landscape and beyond."

The logo for the World Beach Games was also unveiled at the General Assembly, incorporating elements of local features and landmarks.

Bali's natural beauty and culture, Balinese masks symbolising good and protection against evil, the Lempuyang Temple, the power of the sea, exotic flowers and shells, fishing boat sails and beach fauna all feature on the logo.

Doha held the first edition of the World Beach Games in 2019 after it was moved from San Diego, and ANOC has pointed to a survey of International Federations and NOCs in arguing it is "a very good, successful event."