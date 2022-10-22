The Beijing 2022 Organising Committee has presented its final report to the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here, underlining its COVID-19 policies as "one of the highlights" and claiming "we will never stop in promoting the Olympic spirit".

The Winter Olympics were held from February 4 to 20, making the Chinese capital the first city to host the Summer and Winter editions of the event, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

China has adopted some of the world's toughest restrictions as part of a so-called "zero-COVID" approach to the pandemic, a policy President Xi Jinping again defended recently.

Several sporting events including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games due to take place in China have been either postponed or cancelled, and Beijing 2022 went ahead with all participants required to enter a closed-loop management system, which organisers have claimed ensured there was no spread of the virus among the wider population.

Beijing 2022 delivered its final report through a video call to the ANOC General Assembly in South Korea's capital Seoul, and claimed that its COVID-19 countermeasures were crucial to staging the Games safely.

"The successful COVID-19 prevention and control was one of the highlights of the Beijing 2022 Games," officials said through an interpreter.

"We prioritised the health of all participants, we developed and implemented the Playbooks, conducted the closed-loop management throughout the whole process and we are blessed by the full understanding and support of all stakeholders, who conducted health monitoring before departure to daily PCR tests and followed the mandatory requirements when some tested positive, creating a safe working and living environment.

"During the Games time, all people who tested positive were well cared for and treated.

"After recovering they returned to the field of play or their working positions.

"Some cured athletes even won a medal, and no clusters of infection or spill-over occurred, thus safeguarding the health and safety of the Games as well as the local communities."

Legacy ambitions were discussed during Beijing 2022's final report, presented virtually to the ANOC General Assembly ©ANOC/YouTube

The Organising Committee claimed that some of the key benefits experienced by regions hosting events at the Games include "remarkable growth, more convenient transport, improved ecological environment, closer connection between industries, more balanced public services and sports and culture-related tourism",

The Organising Committee vowed to continue supporting the Olympic Movement.

"Although the Beijing 2022 Games have concluded, the resolve for us to promote the Olympic Movement is unserved, and also we will never stop in promoting the Olympic spirit," Beijing 2022 claimed.

"We will continue to work together with ANOC, IOC [International Olympic Committee] and NOCs [National Olympic Committees] to promote the Olympic Movement and build a community of shared culture for mankind, and contribute to more Chinese wisdom and strength for the progress of the human civilisation.

"We will better utilise and manage the Olympic Winter Games legacy, including the venues, culture and talents to make them new driving forces for development and maximise the benefits of the Games legacy, and we will utilise the Olympic Winter Games venues after the Games, so all of these venues are open to the public and they will see the regular, comprehensive and sustained utilisation."

At the ANOC Awards held alongside the General Assembly, the Chinese Olympic Committee earned the outstanding NOC award for Beijing 2022 after its best performance at a Winter Olympics to date with nine golds.