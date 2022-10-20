Records smashed as more than two billion watched Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

More than two billion people have tuned in to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, it has been revealed.

The figure of 2.01 billion viewers on television and digital platforms shows a five per cent increase from the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, according to research.

A total of 713 billion minutes of coverage was watched on various Olympic Media Rights Partners’ channels, which also represents an 18 per cent increase from the previous edition in South Korea.

In Beijing, a record 120,670 hours - more than any Winter Games so far - of coverage was available on digital platforms.

"Beijing 2022 was the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games in history," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"In close cooperation with our Media Rights Partners around the world, more coverage was made available than ever before, including a record amount via digital platforms.

"With a global audience of over 2 billion, the Olympic Winter Games continue to be one of the most watched sports events in the world."

A survey of athletes has revealed that participation was crucial to them, with 91 per cent claiming it was their motivation "to compete at the biggest multi-sports event on earth" ©Getty Images

The research conducted on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also found out that fans wanted to see more action live, with 57 per cent of youngsters aged 13 to 19 preferring more coverage in the years to come.

The IOC has claimed that the Olympic web and app platforms during Beijing 2022 manged more than double the reach achieved in Pyeongchang.

While 68 million users consumed Beijing 2022 through web and app platforms, Olympic social media channels recorded 3.2 billion engagements during the Games, attracting more than 11 million new followers across various platforms.

Meanwhile, a survey of athletes who took part in Beijing 2022, revealed that participation was crucial to them, with 91 per cent claiming it was their motivation "to compete at the biggest multi-sports event on earth" and 90 per cent revealing a desire "to represent [their] country".