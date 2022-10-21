The head of a Japanese advertising firm has handed in his resignation following his arrest in connection with the bribery case involving former Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi.

ADK Holdings, considered Japan’s third largest advertising agency, has confirmed that Shinichi Ueoni has ended his role as President after being arrested by Tokyo prosecutors.

The 68-year-old’s arrest is part of the widening corruption scandal over the selection of sponsors for last year’s postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Two others have also arrested by prosecutors as part of the ongoing investigation.

They had been engaging in Olympics-related operations at ADK but had left the company.

Prosecutors had raided the headquarters of the advertising agenda as well as the offices of mascot distributor Sun Arrow.

Former Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi has been served with a fourth bribery charge ©Getty Images

Earlier this week, Takahashi, who wielded huge influence over the selection of sponsors for Tokyo 2020, was served a fourth arrest warrant on suspicion of receiving bribes totalling around 54 million Yen (£322,000/$362,000/€369,000) from ADK Holdings and Sun Arrow.

The Japanese official had already been arrested three times on suspicion of accepting bribes from three other firms, with the amount of bribes believed to now total some 196 million Yen (£1.2 million/$1.3 million/€1.34 million).

He is suspected of receiving a total of around 47 million Yen (£280,000/$314,000/€321,000) from ADK after he was requested to pick the ad company as a marketing agent for a sponsor and having Ueno and two others shift a total of 27 million Yen (£161,000/$180,000/€184,000) between November 2017 and January 2022 through 50 transfers to a consulting firm headed by Takahashi.

In December 2018, Takahashi is also suspected of having the three transfer 20 million Yen (£119,000/$134,000/€137,000) to a company run by his acquaintance, according to the prosecutors.