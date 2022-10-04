Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, chairman of the Kadokawa Corporation publishing company, has been charged with bribery in connection to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kadokawa is accused by prosecutors of paying ¥69 million (£420,000/$475,000/€480,000) in bribes to Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi.

News agency Kyodo reports Kadokawa denies the allegation, but will step down as chairman.

"I have never been involved in corruption," Kadokawa said in a statement, per Kyodo.

"I want to reveal the truth in the trial and make it clear that I am innocent."

Kadokawa consultant Toshiyuki Yoshihara and employee Kyoji Maniwa have also been indicted.

Aoki Holdings and Daiko Advertising have also been implicated in the growing bribary scandal, but the Kadokawa Corporation officials are the first people to be charged aside from Takahashi.

More follows.