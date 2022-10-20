International Olympic Committee (IOC) director general Christophe De Kepper has revealed at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here that it is discussing proposals to stage the Summer Games with 10 countries.

The IOC has revamped the process of awarding hosting rights to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, moving away from a traditional bidding process in favour its Future Host Commission identifying and proposing its preferred candidate from interested parties to the Executive Board.

Brisbane 2032 became the first Games awarded in this manner, and the 2036 edition is the next Summer edition without a designated host.

Belgian official De Kepper revealed on the second day of the ANOC General Assembly in the South Korean capital Seoul that the IOC is in talks with 10 National Olympic Committees over their interest in hosting a future Olympic Games.

However, he said that the 10 projects are at "very different stages".

Coinciding with its staging of the ANOC General Assembly, South Korea was the latest country to publicly declare that it is considering a bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

Other known interested countries include Britain, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Qatar.

No firm timeframe has been announced by the IOC on when it hopes to award the 2036 Games.

More follows.