South Korea is mulling over a potential bid for the 2036 Olympics Games with Seoul and Busan being considered as candidate cities, it has been revealed.

Lee Kee-heung, head of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), told insidethegames that his organisation was planning to hold discussions with the country’s Government over the possibility of launching a bid for the Games.

The Korean official revealed that the KSOC was looking at either Seoul or Busan as its preferred host city candidate, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoo is reportedly set to meet with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach later this week to show the capital’s intent to host the 2036 Olympics.

But Lee, who has been an IOC member since 2019, stressed the importance of gauging public opinion before officially launching a bid.

"[In terms of Seoul] hosting the 2036 Olympics, we still need to discuss with the Government and the general public," said Lee.

"We need to know people’s thoughts.

Seoul, which last played host to the 1988 Olympics, could bid for the 2036 edition ©ITG

"We will probably have to do a public survey and more research and preparation but right now we are also considering another city in Busan.

"There have been a few discussions, but we will have to wait to confirm things on that."

South Korea has staged the Games on two previous occasions, with Seoul playing host to the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Pyeonchang was unsuccessful in bidding for the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Winter Olympics before securing the hosting rights for the 2018 Games.

South and North Korea had submitted a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, but the Games were awarded to Brisbane in Australia.

The coastal city of Busan has not hosted the Games before but staged the 2002 Asian Games.

According to the Korea Herald, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is looking to step up efforts to stage major international events with the 2036 Olympics among those being considered.

Busan, which hosted the 2002 Asian Games, is under consideration to bid for the Olympics for the first time ©Getty Images

It also reported that Oh was due to meet Bach on Thursday (October 20) to discuss a potential bid.

Seoul is set to host the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in what is considered to be the first major international event to be held in South Korea since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Lee heralded the key annual gathering of sporting officials from across the world as the "start of a new beginning" for South Korea which is set to stage the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

"We were originally going to host it in 2020 but it was postponed because of the coronavirus and so now it is really meaningful that we show the opportunity to unite and cooperate with the whole world," added Lee.

"We also want to show that we are prepared for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics."

South Korea is the latest country to publicly express an interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, following Germany, Egypt, Mexico, India, Britain, Hungary, Qatar, Spain, Russia and Turkey.

The 2036 Olympics are due to be the second edition of the Summer Games awarded under the IOC's revised process whereby the Future Host Commission engages in targeted dialogue with selected countries.