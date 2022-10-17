The Oceania Boxing Confederation (OCBC) has written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seeking "guidance and clarification" on when the qualification system for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be finalised.

A new system was approved by the IOC's Executive Board at its meeting in Lausanne last month with an emphasis on continental multi-sport events, including the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

OCBC President Tauhiti Nena has sent a letter to IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and Pâquerette Girard Zappelli, IOC chief ethics and compliance officer, in which he said the continental body is "grateful" for the usage of the Pacific Games as a qualifying event, "knowing that previously our boxers did not have the possibility to qualify through an event on our continent".

However, he said that it is "of great concern" that the OCBC is "yet to receive all the details with regards to the qualification pathway".

Nena claimed that the OCBC had been "in close cooperation" with the International Boxing Association (IBA) and Pacific Games Council on the usage of next year's Pacific Games as a qualifier, prior to the IOC stepping in as the organiser of the boxing tournament at Paris 2024.

The status of Australia and New Zealand, which only begun entering the Pacific Games on a limited basis since Port Moresby 2015, is among the OCBC's concerns.

The allocation of places for Australian and New Zealand boxers at the 2023 Pacific Games is among the issues referenced by OCBC President Tauhiti Nena ©Getty Images

"Since then, following the decision that the IOC will be managing the qualification system for boxing, we had to put our work on hold awaiting further communications from the IOC and the official confirmation that Australia and New Zealand can be invited to participate at the 2023 Pacific Games," the letter, seen by insidethegames, reads.

Nena said that the OCBC is seeking to prepare for next year's Youth Oceania Championships in Samoa in February, Elite Oceania Championships in New Zealand in May and Pacific Games on the Solomon Islands in November, but that a lack of clarity is complcating matters.

"As OCBC President, I am responsible for boxing development in Oceania and well-being of each National Federation," Nena said.

"I can see how the region is struggling to recover from the pandemic, re-start boxing activities and re-launch our tournaments, and it is most concerning that with less than 2 years before Paris 2024 we are kept in the dark with regards to the preparation of our athletes, who are our priority and who suffer the most in this complicated situation.

"Considering the above, on behalf of OCBC National Federations I would like to ask for your kind guidance and clarification most respectfully on when the qualification system will be finalized and published to avoid a detrimental impact on our region and boxers and to make sure we plan OCBC events accordingly."

The IBA has again been stripped of its involvement in the Olympic Games for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a response to Nena's letter.

Paris 2024 marks the second consecutive Olympic Games in which the IBA has been stripped of any involvement due to governance concerns.

Boxing also faces a battle to secure its place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, having been left off the initial programme.

The IOC said it was "extremely concerned" at how last month's IBA Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan panned out, with Russian official Umar Kremlev retaining his position as President after delegates voted against holding a fresh election involving Dutch challenger Boris van der Vorst.

Tensions with the IOC appear to have escalated since last month's gathering, and the IBA Board of Directors' decision to allow the participation of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus under their countries' flags contradicts an IOC recommendation.