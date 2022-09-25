IOC issue fresh Olympic warning after IBA vote against holding new election for President at Extraordinary Congress

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed it is "extremely concerned" after the International Boxing Association (IBA) voted at its Extraordinary Congress against holding a fresh election to choose a President, leaving Russia's Umar Kremlev at the head of the world governing body.

Dutch candidate Boris van der Vorst's hopes of challenging Kremlev were crushed as 106 National Federations deemed that there should not be a re-run of the election, with 36 voting in favour of such a move and four abstaining.

The Extraordinary Congress was held because van der Vorst successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision of the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit to prevent him from running at the previous Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul.

"The IOC is extremely concerned about the Extraordinary Congress of the International Boxing Association," they told insidethegames.

"Amongst other concerns, this includes the fact that there was no election, but only a vote not to hold an election, and the fact that the recognised Ukrainian National Boxing Federation was suspended shortly before the IBA Congress for disputed reasons, and additionally the chaotic circumstances of the voting procedure."

The decision not to re-run the IBA election for President, leaving Russia's Umar Kremlev as head of the world governing body, has cast further doubt over boxing's future in the Olympic Games ©IBA

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) was suspended at the IBA Board of Directors meeting on Friday (September 23) citing "Government interference" amid a leadership dispute involving Volodymyr Prodyvus and Kyrylo Shevchenko.

IBA recognises its vice-president Prodyvus as the FBU President.

A dramatic and heated Extraordinary Congress was delayed for an hour by technical issues, with an increase of 24 National Federations present after proceedings resumed.

At the initial roll call, 97 National Federations were present in-person and 30 online.

However, when proceedings after issues that led to a power cut were resolved, 99 National Federations were registered as present and 52 online, representing an increase of 24.

The number of National Federations eligible to vote further increased by one to a total of 152 after a test vote.

The Congress' decision not to allow the Dutch official to challenge Kremlev casts fresh doubt over boxing's efforts to preserve its place at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028, following a series of International Olympic Committee warnings over IBA governance.

"Following these disturbing developments, the IOC Executive Board will have to fully review the situation at its next meeting," the IOC told insidethegames.

"This follows previous decisions of the IOC EB, amongst them the decision to disqualify IBA from running the boxing competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, as well as the qualifying events for Paris 2024, and that the Federation remains suspended.

"Boxing has also not been included in the sports programme for the Olympic Games LA28."

More follows.