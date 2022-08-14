A key official behind Istanbul’s bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics believes bureaucrats are putting together their "best" plan yet to stage the Games after previous failed attempts.

Veli Ozan Çakır is chair of the Executive Board for the Istanbul Olympic Preparation and Organisation Council (IOBC) that is preparing the bid for the 2036 Games.

Çakır claims the Turkish city is "ready" to host the Olympics and is confident the plan will meet the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) requirements.

"It's our dream and I hope Istanbul will host the Olympic Games in 2036," Çakır told insidethegames.

"As a Turkish person I have always wanted to see the Olympic Games in Turkey and Istanbul is the best destination for it.

"I am not the decision maker for this but as a technical person I am sure that with the experience of previous events Istanbul is ready for hosting the Olympic Games and I am sure it will succeed."

Turkey is aiming to stage the Games for the first time but has failed to win over the IOC when bidding for five of the past six editions of the Summer Olympics.

Istanbul entered the race for the 2020 Olympics only to finish runner-up to Tokyo and also was unsuccessful in bidding for each of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions.

Veli Ozan Çakır insists Istanbul is the "best destination" to hold the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©ITG

Turkey also made a case to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the Erzurum bid was not invited to the candidature stage as Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo secured the hosting rights.

Despite those setbacks, Turkey is refusing to give up on its dream, with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu announcing last year that it was launching a bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

"It was a very difficult task for us to get the Winter Olympics in our country but we were the last three candidates and it was a very good experience for us," said Çakır.

"We learned about the new agenda for the IOC which I found very correct and very good for the cities to get benefit from the Games and not spend too much money.

"We have this experience for the next bidding for Istanbul so I am sure we will have a very good technical bid, very good objectives and will fit with the IOC's views.

"Technically [the Erzurum bid] was very good, but of course there are some reasons that made it difficult.

"For the next bidding book for Istanbul I am sure that we will have a very good plan, maybe the best."

Çakır, who is also head of the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation, said staging the Olympics and Paralympics would raise the level of sports in Turkey.

"Even now we are in a good position," said Çakır.

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu is convinced the country is "ready" to stage the Olympics ©Getty Images

"As you have seen from the Tokyo [2020 Olympics] and the Mediterranean Games, Turkey was very successful and we had very good results with a number of medals.

"I am sure that if we can host the Olympic Games in the future, it will maybe double the experience of the country and bring the attention of people to Olympic sport."

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu has claimed Turkey has "prepared everything" to be "ready" to host the Games in 14 years’ time but believes the ball is in the IOC's court to "follow up" the country’s offer.

Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay has also revealed that his city is "open" to working alongside Istanbul and other Turkish cities to stage the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

Indonesia has expressed its interest in hosting the Games, while Britain is considering whether to bid for either the 2036 or 2040 editions of the Olympics.

The Games are set to be awarded under the new process whereby the IOC engages in targeted approaches with selected countries, as opposed to traditional bidding races.

Its Future Host Commission identifies and proposes a preferred candidate to the Executive Board, which can then recommend the bid be put forward to a vote at an IOC Session.