Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have come together to officially launch a joint Nordic bid to stage the European Women's Football Championship in 2025.

Capital cities Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Sweden have been included in the "Nordics 2025" proposal that aims to "inspire to build truly equal opportunity for women’s football across Europe".

Odense in Denmark, Tampere in Finland, Trondheim in Norway and Göteborg in Sweden have also been proposed as host cities for the competition.

The Nordics 2025 bid claims it is set to be the biggest European Women’s Football Championship, with more than 800,000 tickets due to be made available and the final to be held at the 50,000-capacity Friends Arena in Swedish capital Stockholm, should the proposal be successful.

Swedish Football Association President Karl-Erik Nilsson claimed the four Scandinavian nations would provide a "unique experience" for players and supporters.

"All Nordic football associations agrees about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women’s football," said Nilsson.

"The UEFA Women's Euro in the Nordic countries will strengthen the women’s football with a focus on sustainability, safety, and equal societies."

Finnish Football Association President Ari Lahti added: "Football is a powerful opportunity to make a change.

"Our Nordic bid offers to take the UEFA Women’s Euro to the next level by growing the fan culture of women’s football and organising the biggest Women’s Euro ever."

Norway, twice the European champions, could stage the event for the third time ©Getty Images

The Nordics 2025 bid said more than 40 participants from all eight of the proposed host cities had visited this year’s European Championship staged in England.

The event has been staged in Scandinavia on five occasions, with last of those coming in Sweden in 2013.

Norway held the tournament in 1987 before jointly staging it with Sweden in 1997, while Denmark and Finland played host in 1991 and 2009, respectively.

Sweden also won the inaugural edition in 1984 before Norway triumphed in 1987 and 1993.

The announcement of the Nordics 2025 bid comes a little more than a month after Switzerland launched its campaign.

France and Poland are also expected to battle it out for the hosting rights, having expressed interest.

"The Nordic bid for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is much more than a championship - it is a team work to grow women's football in all of Europe and to ensure the continued development of women's football for equal opportunities, more diversity and better sustainability across our common Nordic visions and values," said Danish Football Association President Jesper Møller.

"With Euro 2020 in fresh memory, where Denmark showed its event potential, we will reuse and refine all the good experiences to once again create a celebration for all fans.

"With a joint Nordic bid, we will display not just Denmark but the entire Nordic approach to women's football and innovative event management - and we will do it on the foundation of solidarity, which is the core value of the European sports model."

Norwegian Football Association President Lise Klaveness added: "Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer.

"We offer to share with the rest of Europe our joint ambition to leave a long-lasting legacy of truly equal opportunities in football."

The winning bid is expected to be announced by the UEFA's Executive Committee on January 25, 2023.